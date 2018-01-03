South Africa: More Underworld Revelations Expected At Modack Bail Hearing

More details about underworld activities are expected to emerge in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday when controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and four others appear in the dock again.

Modack, as well as Colin Booysen - who is the brother of suspected Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen - Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay face extortion charges relating to nightclub security.

They are applying for bail following their arrests on December 15.

Modack has been heading a group of men intent on taking over nightclub security from a more established grouping.

Charl Kinnear, a police colonel who is investigating fights in Cape Town clubs, has been testifying since the start of the application last week.

On Wednesday, he is expected to elaborate on Modack's dealings with Igor Russol, who is originally from the Ukraine and who was previously based in Cape Town.

Russol previously worked for underworld kingpin Cyril Beeka, who was murdered in March 2011.

It emerged in court on Tuesday that Modack asked Russol to return from the Ukraine to work for him.

On Tuesday, Kinnear also testified that club owners in Long Street, a popular hub of clubs in the Cape Town city centre, had been paying R1 600 for protection and to prevent their establishments from being targeted.

He said Modack and Colin Booysen had approached clubs about this.

"The clubs have indeed been paying since the end of November 2015 up until now," Kinnear testified.

He said he had a meeting with the owner of the establishment Beerhouse, who indicated he had been paying R1 600 a month to Modack and Colin Booysen.

Last week, Kinnear said the June 2015 murder of one of Beerhouse's doormen, Joe Kanyone, happened after those managing the establishment refused to pay certain individuals for security.

Kinnear on Tuesday said he was still in meetings with other club owners.

He testified on Tuesday that, in a recording of a meeting with Western Cape police officer Major-General Jeremy Vearey and Russel Christopher, a former State Security Agency official, Modack could be heard saying he worked with "high-ranking police officers".

Modack had also said that "Tiyo and Mbotho" would iron out any problems he faced.

He had been referring to Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo, the Western Cape's head of crime intelligence, and Major-General Patrick Mbotho, a provincial head of detectives.

Source: News24