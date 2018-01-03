South Africa: Head Boy and Top Achiever Ready to 'Get His Future Started'

King David High School Linksfield's 2017 head boy, who earned seven distinctions in the IEB matric exams, has some advice for those entering their matric year.

Succeeding in matric, while juggling a variety of interests and responsibilities, was about striking the right balance, 18-year-old Shane Bassin, said.

Elaborating, he added: "Matric is matric.

"If you plan well enough, you can achieve all your goals," he advised.

Looking at the past year he said: "How you balance was a challenge, but it was a good challenge because it definitely taught me how to keep my time better, how to plan better, and overcoming that challenge was definitely part of it.

How I overcame it was just to prepare in advance and to know my schedule."

Bassin, who liked to keep active through cycling, swimming and running, was also part of his school's awareness committee and pursued other passions as well.

"Was I always at my books? Definitely not... I had other commitments and was involved with the president's awards. I made sure that I wasn't always at my books, because to sit for a full year at your desk working, I can think of nothing worse," he said.

Raised by a single mother, Bassin realised it would be a challenge to attend extra lessons for subjects. So, he worked even harder.

"I made it my goal to work hard enough so I didn't have to go for extra lessons... The work is quite hard and challenging, but it is doable," he said.

Bassin credits his passion for helping other people and his success to his mother and two sisters.

"I have an absolutely incredible mother and two sisters who really, without them, I wouldn't be the person I am today," he said, adding that his mother works in the NGO sector.

"So, charity and helping others has always been part of my existence and part of me since I was a very young kid. So, the influence she has over me and my sisters has definitely moulded and shaped me into the man I am today," Bassin said.

One of the projects Bassin participated in was the "Mad for Pads" drive, which he is very proud of.

"The Mad for Pads drive was also a big one in my matric year. To raise enough [sanitary] pads to keep nearly 200 girls in school for the duration of the school year is special," he said.

Bassin said he was "excited to get his future started", after receiving a bursary to study accounting at the University of Pretoria.

Source: News24