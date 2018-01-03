Nigeria: Ekiti 2018 - Fayemi, Oni Not Threats to My Ambition - Gbenga Aluko

A former Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Gbenga Aluko, has indicated that the aspirations of former Ekiti State governors, Segun Oni and Kayode Fayemi, for the governorship ticket of the All Progress Congress, APC, will not jeopardise his chance of becoming the party's candidate for the governorship election.

Mr. Aluko is one of the over 40 aspirants warming up to grab the APC governorship ticket for the election slated for July 14, 2018.

While addressing the hundreds of delegates across the 177 wards of Ekiti in his Ode Ekiti country home on Tuesday, Mr. Aluko said he was unperturbed by the rumoured intentions of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Fayemi.

He also said that he was not rattled by the ambition of Mr. Oni, who has since declared his intention to pick the APC ticket.

According to Mr. Aluko, having met the delegates across the wards, he was sure of over 50 per cent support from the delegates.

"I have been President Buhari's political associate since 2003, when it was not even politically safe and wise to support any other party other than the Alliance for Democracy in the southwest," he said.

"I knew him to be too disciplined and those thinking of his interference in Ekiti primary

should bury such thought.

"We did primaries in Edo, Ondo and Anambra and I think the party tried its best to ensure transparency and whoever thinks he will be imposed is wasting his time.

"Aside from this, I am the only aspirant who has built a vibrant industry in Ekiti. The industry worth over N1.5 billion that generates jobs for over 100 youths, this is also additional advantage."

On Mr. Fayemi, Mr. Aluko said, "Dr Fayemi is a former governor and now a minister and I don't think he will be afraid to declare openly that he is interested and if he eventually declares , we will all go into the race as one big lovely family."

Mr. Aluko, however, expressed confidence that the party would wrest power from the PDP in the state in the coming election.

Although the PDP is yet to officially choose its candidate, incumbent Governor Ayodele Fayose has endorsed his deputy, Kolapo Olusola, as the candidate.