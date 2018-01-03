3 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Weir Completes Trio of Masters Champs At SA Open

Former Masters champion Mike Weir will play in his third South African tournament when he heads to Glendower Golf Club for the South African Open Championship , proudly hosted by the City of Ekurhuleni.

The Canadian joins South Africa's Trevor Immelman and Charl Schwartzel to make it three former Masters champions in the field for the tournament on January 11-14.

Weir returns to South Africa for the first time in 15 years, after previous appearances at the 2003 Presidents Cup and the Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2001.

In 2003, Weir became the first Canadian professional and first left-handed golfer to triumph at Augusta National.

He has a close friendship with tournament player-host Ernie Els, who convinced him to play in the 107th edition of the second oldest national Open in golf.

"I've played in South Africa twice before and I've decided to come again because Ernie is a good friend. I want to support him and the event. Also, my game is feeling much better," Weir told the European Tour website.

"I know the tournament has a long history and many great names on the trophy, so it's a title worth pursuing. I'm looking forward to it."

Els, Schwartzel and Immelman will be joined by fellow South African Major winner Retief Goosen as well as Nedbank Golf Challenge champion Branden Grace and fellow European Tour winners Dean Burmester , George Coetzee , Darren Fichardt , Dylan Frittelli , Haydn Porteous , and Brandon Stone .

The South African Open Championship is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Sunshine Tour and is the first tournament of the calendar year on the 2018 European Tour International Schedule.

South Africa

