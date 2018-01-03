Zimbabwe: Corruption Trouble for Supa - Prosecutor General Asks ZACC for Investigation Update

INFORMATION Technology Minister Supa Mandiwanzira is the subject of a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) investigation with the Prosecutor General apparently now asking for progress on the matter it has emerged.

The minister however, dismissed the charges as fabrication, adding that he was suing the accuser for defamation.

In a December 20 letter to Zacc, Prosecutor General Ray Goba reveals that Mandiwanzira is accused of corruption or alternatively abuse of office in documents submitted by former NetOne chief executive officer Reward Kangai.

"It is apparent that a complaint was lodged with your Commissioner (Goodison) Nguni early this year," writes Goba.

"In the event I am unable to direct that you investigate the complaint lodged as it would appear that Zacc is already seized with the matter.

"It remains for me to inquire into the status of the investigation and to await your advice at the earliest available opportunity."

However, Mandiwanzira dismissed the allegations as coming from a "discredited, angry and corrupt former employee".

"Those allegations are more than a year old and are being raised by a dismissed, corrupt former employee.

"Zacc has already investigated NetOne on similar allegations and found them clean. It's nothing less than fabrication," said Mandiwanzira.

He added that the same allegations are part of a civil litigation in which the Cabinet minister is suing Kangai for defamation at the High Court.

"These are the same contents he is now foisting on the Prosecutor General without the necessary background.

"Kangai was investigated and found to have engaged in activities that border on criminal behaving including helping contractors with tax evasion as well as awarding contracts for the construction of base stations without going to tender," Mandiwanzira said.

Kangai was, according to the minister, discharged from NetOne following the forensic audit.