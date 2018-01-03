Zimbabwe: South African Drug Smuggler Arrested At Harare Airport Over 5kg of Cocaine

A SOUTH African national was arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport over the weekend after she was caught with 5kilograms of cocaine stashed in wool bobbins in a suitcase.

The drug was said to have a street value of about $430,000

Thulani Jack was arraigned before a Harare magistrate Tuesday for dealing in dangerous and prohibited drugs. She was denied bail and remanded to January 16 pending her trial.

Court heard that Jack was arrested on December 31 last year.

Prosecutor Francesca Mukumbiri alleged that she arrived at the Harare airport aboard a flight from Angola.

It is alleged that during the clearing process one of her suitcases was tagged for physical examination. However, Jack allegedly went to the green route as if she had nothing to declare.

An alert Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) official spotted her and demanded to see her luggage.

Court heard she showed signs of discomfort, resulting in officers becoming suspicious.

Cops and Zimra officials then conducted a search and recovered 125 bobbins of sewing thread with cocaine stashed inside them.

Tests were carried out and it was confirmed that she had smuggled cocaine. The drugs weighed 5,3 kgs with a street value of $430,560.

The State further alleges that Jack is part of the notorious drug trafficking syndicate.