VIOLENCE rocked the MDC-T's Harvest House headquarters in Harare Tuesday evening with the opposition party immediately blaming ruling Zanu PF party youths for the clashes.

The attackers allegedly fired live bullets and reportedly smashed windows at the building, causing panic as passers-by ran for cover. Shops along Nelson Mandela and Angwa streets were also forced to close earlier than usual because of the violence.

Police spokesman Chief Superintended Paul Nyathi however professed ignorance over the clashes.

"I am far away. I can only give full details of what transpired tomorrow (Wednesday) morning; so, get in touch with me," he said.

Still, MDC-T youth leaders blamed Zanu PF rival Godwin Gomwe for the violence.

According to MDC-T activist Denford Ngadziore, Gomwe teamed up with dozens of ruling party youths and stormed the opposition party's offices armed with pistols and other missiles.

"Yes, we have been attacked by Zanu PF youths who were being led by Godwin Gomwe," Ngadziore told NewZimbabwe.com.

"I am not so sure yet what the motive of the attack was but, I heard something happened at Zimex Mall a few days ago which we are yet to establish."

Gomwe however, distanced himself from the violence.

"I would like to categorically state that I was neither involved nor associated with the MDC headquarters violent disturbances, whether directly or indirectly," he said in a statement.

"I got the shock of my life when I came across a message on social media suggesting I was gun totting and leading in the violent acts. Whatever happened, not only was I not present, but I do not know anyone that sells phones at Zimex."

The Zanu PF Harare youth leader claimed that the fight was between vendors at Zimex Mall and MDC-T youths who allegedly looted mobile phones from the traders.

"The rowdy MDC-T youths usually raid the dealers of their wares and use Harvest House as their hideout," said Gomwe.

Another Zanu PF youth leader, Kudakwashe Masamvi, also denied involvement in the clashes.

"There is nothing like that," he said. "As Zanu PF youths, we are not involved in fights with opposition.

"This incident has nothing to do with us. The MDC-T is to blame because its youths are thieves who steal phones at the mall car park and hide them at Harvest House."