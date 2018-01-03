Zimbabwe: MDC-T Official Collapses and Dies Soon After Addressing Party Meeting

MDC-T's chairperson for Mashonaland Central Province, Justin Chitate, has died, the party revealed this week.

In a statement Tuesday, party spokesperson, Obert Gutu, said Chitate collapsed and died soon after addressing a ward meeting in his home town on New Year's Eve.

"The entire MDC family has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Mashonaland Central Province Chairperson, Mr Justin Chitate, on December 31, 2017," said Gutu.

He said it was disheartening that Chitate's death had come at when his leadership was most wanted as the country was finalizing the Biometric Voter Registration exercise to prepare for elections expected in a few months' time.

Gutu described Chitate as an unassuming, hardworking man who was dedicated to his duty as the chairperson of a province believed to be a stronghold of the ruling Zanu PF party.

"The MDC shall remain forever indebted and grateful to the late Mr Chitate's unwavering devotion to duty and his unrelenting commitment to the struggle to establish a free, democratic and progressive Zimbabwe," Gutu said.

He added that the Chitate family should find comfort in that his fatherly and mature approach to politics would continue to guide the MDC as it entered the homestretch of its struggle for democracy in Zimbabwe.