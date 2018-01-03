HARARE giants Dynamos have started negotiations out of contract players vice-captain Obey Mwerahari, Soccer Star of the Year finalist Tichaona Chipunza and Peace Makaha in a bid to retain them ahead of the next season.

Chipunza, who was voted the Players' Player of the Year and the Most Consistent Player, is now a free agent after his contract with the club expired on December 31.

Similarly, Mwerahari and Makaha are also free agents following the expiry of their contracts with the Glamour Boys last week.

With other clubs reportedly circling on the players as they seek to beef up their squads, a meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday between the players and the Dynamos technical team headed by Lloyd Mutasa to try and entice them into contract extension.

Mutasa confirmed the meeting with the players.

"We are going to meet with the players as technical team on Wednesday for contract talks," he said.

"We have players like Chipunza, Obey and Peace whose contracts have expired. We want to hear from them (the players); what they have in mind after which we will then meet the executive."

While the technical team is keen to retain their stars, the club hierarchy is handicapped in the negotiations as they have to clear wage and bonus arrears to enable the players to commit themselves to new deals.

The players are owed bonuses from 14 matches, which include 10 wins and four draws. The Glamour Boys pay their players a winning bonus of $200 and $70 for a drawn game.

To make matters worse, players have been earning half salaries throughout the season and they had a dry Christmas holiday as most of them went home with less than $350.

Dynamos struggled to pay the players' salaries after their principal sponsor BancABC, who were previously footing the entire salary bill, cut the sponsorship package by half.

Still, the Harare giants defied the odds stacked against them as they fought hard and long in the championship race only to be beaten to the finishing line by eventual champions FC Platinum on the very last day of the league programme.

Although they were pipped to the title by two points after ending the campaign on 70 points, they recorded the most wins of 21, one more than FC Platinum.

Dynamos, who are almost certain that they will lose Cameroonian striker Christian Epoupa, who is likely to sign for South African premiership side Bidvest Wits University, are desperate to hold on to some of their senior stars.