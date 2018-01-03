Liberia: Tussle Over Jobs Threatens Weah's 'Inclusive Govt'

Impeccable sources within the camp of the victorious Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) indicate that President-elect George Weah has come under intense pressure from members of his Coalition who are demanding equal distribution of jobs in the new government. This comes against the backdrop of reports that infighting and tussling are intensifying over who gets what jobs.

Although President-elect Weah has reportedly asked outgoing Vice President Joseph Boakai to suggest names of qualified individuals for appointment in his government, sources say the infighting between supporters of President Sirleaf, on the one hand, while on the other hand between National Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts and those of Alex Tyler's Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP) have intensified. Therefore President-elect Weah's exhortation to outgoing Vice President Joseph Boakai to suggest names for appointment in government may amount to little or nothing.

According to reports, some CDC supporters are growing increasingly uneasy over what they see as attempts by President Sirleaf to impose her choice of appointees on President-elect Weah. Sources say that her suggestion to have Amara Konneh take up the post of Foreign Minster was rebuffed with the CDC opting to have Counselor Winston Tubman appointed as Foreign Minister.

When contacted, Presidential Press Secretary Jerolimek Piah dismissed any suggestion of the Executive Mansion or rather President Sirleaf having anything to do with appointments in the new government. He said the Sirleaf administration is solely concerned with the transition with the view to ensuring a smooth transfer of power.

Also contacted was Prof Ansu Sonii of the CDC who told the Daily Observer that he had no idea of any such alleged ongoing fight or bickering among the parties. He, however, added that he had just returned from out of town and could not speak authoritatively on the issue at the time of request.

Meanwhile, President-elect Weah's declaration of zero tolerance to corruption has been welcomed by many Liberians but with skepticism because according to them similar promises were made before by President Sirleaf but never fulfilled.

Thomas Garjay, a local petty trader says because President Sirleaf made such a statement before which was not respected and honored, he will only believe Weah when city police and other government functionaries stop harassing petty traders for all kinds of taxes and when the police stop confiscating their goods.