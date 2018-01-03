Namibia: Traffic Officer Claims Disability After Illegal Parking

A SWAKOPMUND police officer who parked a service vehicle in a space reserved for people living with disabilities outside a shopping centre on Saturday said she suffers from an ingrown toenail.

The shopping centre's management ordered the security to clamp the vehicle and to demand N$250 from the driver before they released the car.

When the security confronted the unidentified officer, she said that she suffers from an ingrown toenail and that makes her a person living with a disability.

Since there was no sign on the vehicle to show that she was disabled, the management disregarded her reason because the parking slot is also either for emergency cars or law enforcement agents on duty.

The officer chastised a member of the public who photographed the vehicle parked in the slot.

Eyewitnesses said the officer told the man who was taking pictures that it was illegal. The photos later went viral on local social media.

The situation, the eyewitnesses added, almost got unpleasant so that some security personnel had to be called to the scene.

Rubicon security area manager, Johan Viljoen told The Namibian yesterday that the officer eventually admitted that she was wrong.

"We don't always want trouble, and because of the festive mood, we let her go after giving her a strong warning that it would not be allowed again and also explaining to her what the rules are," Viljoen said.