Tanzania: Petroleum Products to Cost More From Today

Dar es Salaam — Retail and wholesale prices of all petroleum products have gone up.

The increase is mainly attributed to changes in prices in the world market, according to a public notice published by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) on Tuesday.

The notice shows that retail prices of a litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene increased by Sh8 (equivalent to 0.35 per cent), Sh34 (1.71 per cent) and Sh89 (4.37 per cent), respectively.

Wholesale prices of a litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene went up by Sh7.56 (equivalent to 0.37 per cent), Sh33.97 (1.81 per cent) and Sh88.73 (4.85 per cent), respectively, compared with prices announced a month earlier.

At the same time, prices of petrol and diesel imported through the port of Tanga have also increased compared with what was published a month ago.

However, the prices of kerosene imported through Tanga remain the same because there was no new consignment of the product imported in December 2017.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel went up by Sh60 per litre (equivalent to 2.78 per cent) and Sh69 per litre (3.47 per cent), respectively, compared with last month.

Likewise, wholesale prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Sh59.68 (equivalent to 2.93 per cent) and Sh69.02 (3.67 per cent), respectively.

"It should be noted that consignments of petroleum products received through the Dar es Salaam port in the month of December 2017 are based on the world oil market prices of October 2017 while those imported via Tanga port are based on the global oil market prices of November last year," Ewura said in the announcement.

Retail prices have been steadily increasing in recent months after oil prices crashed to record lows in the world market beginning from mid-2014 due to a number of factors.