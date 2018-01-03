Namibia: Wild Animals Allegedly Kill Two

WILD animals have allegedly killed two people in two separate incidents across Namibia last month.

Erongo police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old goat herder whose decomposed body was discovered on Sunday in the field at //Aes Oas farm at Uis area.

The farm owner told the police that the deceased man is believed to be from Groot Aub, Windhoek.

He was last seen at the beginning of December when he took out the goats for grazing. The body was discovered during a search for the goats.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator, Erastus Iikuyu said it is suspected that the herder was attacked and killed by a wild animal.

"We are suspecting this, but a post-mortem will confirm the cause of death," said Iikuyu. "No foul play is suspected at this stage, but we are continuing to investigate."

He called on families who know of someone who was a farm worker in the Uis area to contact the Erongo police.

In a separate incident that happened on Saturday, Salatiel Kushinga (31) was allegedly mauled to death by wild animals at Oranjemund.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi told this newspaper yesterday that it is still uncertain though what animals may have attacked Kushinga although they suspect either jackals or hyenas.

Kushinga's body was discovered in a park near a block of flats in the mining town. The police allege that Kushinga may have passed out in the park after a night of heavy drinking and the wild animals savaged him in the unconscious state.

"We are just not sure whether he was killed by the animals, or whether he was killed somewhere else and his body dumped in the park before being mauled by the animals.

"A post-mortem will give us insight into the actual cause of death," Shikwambi said.