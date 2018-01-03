3 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Iwobi, Moses Set for Another Crunch London Derby

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tunde Eludini

The year 2017 ended in different ways for two Nigerian stars, Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses, in the Premier League.

While Moses signed off with a big 5-0 win with Chelsea, Iwobi could only manage a 1-1 draw against West Brom.

With action already back in the English Premier League, both Super Eagles superstars are expected in action as Arsenal host Chelsea in another installment of the London Derby on Wednesday.

Arsenal recorded a barren draw away to Chelsea in the reverse fixture in September 2017 and they will be looking to get a better result as Antonio Conte leads his team to the Emirates.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are unbeaten in their last five games but the Blues have had it better going for them as they have four wins and a draw to themselves.

It is not the same for Iwobi and his Arsenal teammates who have just two wins and three draws from their own last five outings.

Already, Coach Arsene Wenger is sweating with the long injury list he has on his hand ahead of this crucial tie.

Defenders Sead Kolasinac and Laurent Koscielny both picked up knocks at The Hawthorns, joining a growing list of absentees for the busiest period of the season.

Wenger says that Kolasinac will definitely sit out Wednesday night's meeting with Chelsea, while Koscielny and playmaker Mesut Ozil have an outside chance of featuring.

"At the moment our injury list is quite long. We lost Kolasinac, Koscielny in the game at West Brom," he told reporters. "The two who have a little chance are Ozil, who might have a test this morning and Koscielny, who is 30-70 available.

"We have a squad that is equipped to deal with injuries - we've shown that in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup... but we cannot lose any more players now."

Nacho Monreal, Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud are also currently nursing injury problems thus making Iwobi an almost sure bet to feature in the midweek clash.

Nigeria

Nigerians Tell of Being Used As Slaves in Libya

The European Union (EU) is working with Libyan coastguards to reduce the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.