Namibia: Robbers Set House On Fire, Steal N$16 700

THE owner of Namibgrens Guest Farm south west of Windhoek, lost property worth about N$5 million after robbers allegedly set his house on fire in the early hours of 31 December 2017.

John Rabie, owner of the guest farm north of Solitaire in the Khomas region, said the suspects set the house alight to distract lodge employees while they stole from the lodge.

The robbers, he said, set the house on fire around 02h30 on 31 December and got away with N$16 750 from the lodge.

According to Rabie, just N$4 000 of the stolen money had been recovered by yesterday from four men arrested in connection with the alleged arson.

"They wanted the people to rush to the fire and take away attention from the lodge so that they can steal from the lodge," Rabie told The Namibian yesterday, adding that people in the house managed to escape the fire unharmed.

The damage to the property will come to well over N$5 million, Rabie said.

The fire, he said, did not spread to the lodge and business went on as usual over the new year.

Police could not confirm the fire incident or the arrests yesterday.