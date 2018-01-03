Namibia: Toddler Chokes to Death

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl died at the Oshakati State Hospital last week after a piece of meat got stuck in her throat during a Christmas day meal.

Haleluja Tilomwene Fillipus from Iipandayamiti village, at Etayi constituency in the Omusati region, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

According to Omusati police, Fillipus and others were having a meal with others on Christmas day when the piece of meat got stuck in her throat.

"They rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late," sergeant Anna Kunga of Omusati police told The Namibian yesterday.

In another incident, Mwalimushi Gideon (6) drowned in a well on Saturday at Omukondo village at Okahao, also in Omusati.

Police reported that Gideon and other children were fetching water when he drowned, and that his next of kin have been informed.

In another drowning incident, a 29-year-old navy officer based at Lüderitz drowned at the town on Monday.

//Karas police regional crime coordinator, deputy commissioner Chrispin Mubebo identified the deceased as Erens Uriseb.

Mubebo said Uriseb drowned while attending a barbecue at the town's lagoon with friends.

According to Mubebo, upon arrival at the lagoon Uriseb got out of the vehicle he had come with, undressed and went into the sea for a swim, but the strong currents swept him away.

The police recovered Uriseb's body yesterday and have opened an investigation into his death.

In another police report, it was reported that the body of 26-year-old Gert Hermanus Simon was found hanging from a tree yesterday at the Ehafo hostel at Rosh Pinah where he was residing.

It is suspected that Simon committed suicide by hanging himself with a tie from the tree. Mubebo said no suicide note was found.

On Monday morning, Frans Kalenga (34), allegedly also ended his life by hanging. The incident happened at his home at Otjorute village in the Ruacana constituency, Omusati region.

He left no suicide note, and his next of kin have been informed.

Meanwhile, a Keetmanshoop resident claims to have lost all his personal belongings and N$250 000 in cash after a fire destroyed his flat on Monday.

Businessman Jason Johannes told The Namibian yesterday that the fire ripped through the building around 10h00 while he was serving customers in the Groen Liggies bar.

"I have lost everything," he said.

The businessman said he has no idea what started the fire.

He said the fire was put out after local firefighters were called to the scene.

Johannes said he has insurance on the building and would renovate the flat that was gutted by fire.