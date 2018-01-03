Namibia: 'Flying Rock' Kills Nampower Employee

A NAMPOWER employee died after a flying rock crashed through his car's windscreen in the Rocky Crest area in Windhoek on Sunday.

The rock struck Asser Haikali Mweshipange (63) on the chest, and he died at a private hospital in the capital six hours later.

Mweshipange's family says they are seeking answers from the police as to whether someone had deliberately thrown the rock or if it was an accident.

His son, Paulus Mweshipange, told The Namibian yesterday that his father was in terrible pain as he lay on his hospital bed.

He said he has been working for the power utility for more than 40 years and was looking forward to his retirement and pension at the end of this year.

"We have been asking the police for answers but there is no clarity as to what happened. People are telling us different versions.

"Even the colleague who was driving with him in the bus could not give us answers as to where the rocks came from," he said. Paulus said they were making arrangements with the company for his father's funeral.

He said his father's death would remain a mystery because he did not believe the rocks could have come flying out of nowhere.

"He was a good, gentle-hearted man, and I wanted my children to grow up knowing him," he said.

The Namibian could not get a comment from the colleague who was driving with Mweshipange that evening.

Police chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi yesterday said the incident happened at around 00h00 on the Western Bypass near Rocky Crest.

At the time of the incident, Shikwambi said, Mweshipange, a driver based at the Van Eck Power Station, was dropping off his colleague.

She said the rocks and stones thrown from the top of the bridge struck the windscreen of the Toyota Quantum minibus.

According to Shikwambi, the unknown suspects threw three large stones that struck the minibus' windscreen.

"There were multiple stones thrown at the car she said.

Although Shikwambi on Monday in a report said the police were looking for suspects, she denied this yesterday, saying there were no suspects.