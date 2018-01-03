Eritrea: Central Region Regular Assembly Meeting

Asmara — The Central Regional Assembly held the 17th regular meeting on 29 December here in the capital under the theme "Concerted Effort for National Development and Resilience".

In a report he presented regarding social, economic, political and other activities in the region, Mr. Abraham Semere, Chairman of the Regional Assembly, explained that significant development programs including soil and water conservation campaigns, forestation activities as well as construction of dams and micro-dams aimed at ensuring food security have been implemented.

Noting that important projects initiated to ensure sustainable water and electricity supply have paid off, Mr. Abraham pointed out that the Regional Assembly is relentlessly working in cooperation with pertinent institutions to remedy social problems.

In addition, a number of committees for economic development, social services, culture and heritage, besides committees for law and order presented work reports for 2017 on which discussions were conducted.

Following discussion on the reports presented, the Regional Assembly adopted recommendations and resolutions on the overall activities, including the enhanced public participation in the development programs mapped out, proper use of social service provision institutions, active participation in the prevention of crop and livestock disease, and the need for heeding the regulations issued.

Speaking on the occasion, Maj. General Romodan Osman Awliyay, Governor of the Central region, called for enhanced public contribution so as to ensure the success of development programs for 2018.