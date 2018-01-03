3 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Biff to Commentate On SA V India Series

SuperSport has added former Proteas' skipper Graeme Smith and former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar to their commentary team for the South Africa versus India Test series starting on Friday in Cape Town.

Smith and Gavaskar will join the likes of Michael Holding, Shaun Pollock, Michael Haysman, Mpumelelo Mbangwa and Kepler Wessels among others in SuperSport's commentary booth for the duration of the tour.

"Smith and Gavaskar have become sought after commentators around the world and we're ecstatic to have them joining our team for this tour," said SuperSport's head of production, Alvin Naicker.

"Having just come off the India versus Sri Lanka tour, Smith and Gavaskar have the inside knowledge on the form of the Indian team. It's this knowledge that will offer our viewers valuable insights on the tourists." SuperSport's daily broadcast of the Test starts at 09:30 with an hour build-up.

Source: Sport24

