2 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Crocodile Mauls Tourist

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Crocodile (file photo).
By Abigail Mawonde

A tourist was attacked and killed by crocodiles in Matopos National Park, Matabeleland South, on Sunday while another was seriously injured. Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesman Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident to The Herald today.

"John Bowman and Rosemary Mitchell were attacked while peddling in the crocodile infested Mpopoma Dam in Matopos National Park. The couple was on holiday together with their colleagues. The two were rushed to the hospital where Bowman died before arrival. Mitchell is in intensive care unit in Bulawayo," he said.

Mr Farawo said the incident was regretted.

"The matter was reported to police. We encourage our tourists to stay away from wild animals. No matter how domesticated they are, they can be dangerous. It is unfortunate that they were using air pumped boats which are not permissible," he said.

Zimbabwe

Now Is the Time to Invest, Say U.S. Analysts

Readers of a prestigious American business publication have been told that now is the time to re-engage with Zimbabwe if… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.