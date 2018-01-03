2 January 2018

Zimbabwe: Masvingo Legislators to Be Recalled

By George Maponga Masvingo Bureau

The Zanu-PF provincial leadership in Masvingo is set to recall from Parliament four legislators believed to have been some of the foot soldiers of the G40 faction within the ruling party.

The recalls are expected to claim the scalp of former Foreign Affairs Minister Engineer Walter Mzembi.

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Cde Ezra Chadzamira said Engineer Mzembi - who was also Masvingo South legislator - together with ex-Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Dr Paul Chimedza (Gutu South), former provincial political commissar Cde Jappy Jaboon (Bikita South) and ex-deputy secretary for transport in the Politburo Dr Daniel Shumba (Masvingo Urban) would soon be recalled from Parliament. - Details to follow

