The man who discovered Kenya international Masoud Juma in Garissa during a government-backed National Youth Academy talent search programme four years ago is now backing the footballer to continue with his goal scoring exploits in South Africa.

The 21-year-old Kariobangi Sharks forward on Monday completed a high profile transfer to top tier side South African side Cape Town City.

Nation Sport understands the player will now earn between Sh500,000 and Sh1 million each month for the duration his three year contract, depending on the number of competitive appearances he makes for the first time, alongside other bonuses.

"At the time, I liked his height, the fact that he could play with both feet and turn of pace," AFC Leopards team manager Gilbert Selebwa explained.

SCORE GOALS

"I took him with me to (Kisii's) Shabana FC and wrote a blog at around that time indicating that he will play for the national team one day. That has come to pass. He will score goals in South Africa, that's a given."

Similarly, Sharks -- who finished third in their debut season in the Kenyan Premier League last season -- are set to pocket a transfer fee in the upwards of Sh7 million upfront.

The Kenyan club will also benefit if the player is sold on to another club.

"At just 21, Juma has proven to be Africa's most prolific goalscorer. His quality is evident as is the interest for him in Europe. He is still young and needs to be nurtured. But once he adapts and settles in, he has all the makings of a lethal out and out number nine," Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy, a former South Africa international explained.

Meanwhile, Juma wouldn't have wished for a better coach to work with.

GOLDEN BOOT

As a player, McCarthy is remembered for winning the golden boot in the Portuguese league in 2004, the same year he also won the UEFA Champions League under the tutelage of current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

The 40-year-old, ex-Bafana Bafana star also emerged top scorer at the 1998 Africa Nations Cup, and went on to play for elite clubs in Europe such as Ajax Amsterdam (Holland), Celta Vigo (Spain), Blackburn and West Ham (England), plus Orlando Pirates (South Africa) during a chequered playing career.

"We have tried to sell him twice in the last six months but failed," Kariobangi Sharks chairman Robert Maoga said.

DEAL

"This deal is important because the South Africans came in for him. He had this deal, another one in Europe plus one more in North Africa. It was coming."

Juma emerged top scorer in the Kenyan Premier League last season, scoring 17 goals in 25 appearances.

He also scored six goals in the domestic cup and a further three in as many appearances for the national football team last season.