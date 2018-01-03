3 January 2018

Zambia Foreign Minister Quit Citing Graft

By Arnold Mulenga

Lusaka — ZAMBIA has lurched into crisis with the resignation of Foreign Affairs Minister, Harry Kalaba.

He tendered his resignation to President Edgar Lungu on Tuesday, citing corruption in government.

"I have taken my decision to resign as Foreign Affairs Minister with a heavy heart but quite succinctly with a clear and resolved mind," Kalaba said.

The 41-year-old, who also served under Lungu's predecessor, Michael Sata, has held the portfolio since 2014.

He said the move to resign was a necessary undertaking and an unavoidable one, "looking at the path our country has taken - a path of insatiable greed and shame which is clearly unacceptable and unsuitable."

"We cannot proceed to manage national affairs with cold indifference when the levels of corruption are swelling and being perpetrated by those who are expected to be the solution."

Despite steps taken by government in order to fight corruption in Zambia, the problem remains rampant.

Critics also blame Lungu (61) for becoming increasingly authoritarian since assuming power in 2015.

