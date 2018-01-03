Tanzania: Cattle Prices, Supply Up Last December

DESPITE increased supply of cattle at Pugu auction market last month, prices edged up driven by high demand to cater for the year end festivals.

Statistics released yesterday by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment show that cattle supply increased by 5.0 per cent to 32,640 in the month under review compared to 31,080 supplied in November last year.

The prices for mature female cattle grade two increased to 769,000/- representing 6.1 per cent change in December compared to 725,000/- of the previous month. The prices for female cattle grade three increased to 613,000/-, which is equivalent to 8.5 per cent change compared to 565,000/- posted in November last year.

Similarly, the prices for mature male cattle grade two jumped to 864,800/- in the month under review from 842,500/- of the preceding period, which is 2.6 per cent increase. Mature male cattle grade three fetched high prices of 738,000/- in December compared to 713,000/- of the previous month, which is equivalent to 3.5 per cent change.

Meanwhile, the average sales of goats at the market for December last year increased to 15,540 from 14,100, which is equivalent to 10.2 per cent change of the previous period. The prices for mature female goats grade two registered 13.5 per cent to 85,600/- from 75,400/- of the previous week.

The prices for female goats grade three increased to 65,000/- from 53,000/- which is equivalent to 22.6 per cent. Mature male goats grade two saw their prices rising to 97,500/- from 87,800/-, representing 11 per cent change while the prices for male goats grade three increased by 4 per cent to 72,800/- from 70,000/- of the preceding period.

The average sales for sheep at the auction market increased to 2,670 from 2,520 supplied in November which is equivalent to a change of 6 per cent.