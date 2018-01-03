South Africa: Cheetahs Name Squad for Italy Trip

The Cheetahs have named their squad to travel to Italy for their next PRO14 assignment.

The Cheetahs will face Benetton Treviso on Saturday, January 6 at 15:15 (SA time).

The Cheetahs currently find themselves in third place in Conference A, having played two fewer matches than the teams ahead of them.

Benetton Treviso are fifth in Conference B.

The Cheetahs will return to Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Cheetahs touring squad:

Craig Barry, Rynier Bernardo, Tom Botha, Uzair Cassiem, AJ Coertzen, Johan Coetzee, Luan de Bruin, Jacques du Toit, Joseph Dweba, Reniel Hugo, Nico Lee, Makazola Mapimpi, Charles Marais, Niel Marais, Zee Mkhabela, Oupa Mohoje, Ox Nche, Junior Pokomela, Paul Schoeman, William Small-Smith, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Francois Venter, Shaun Venter, Charl Wegner, Fred Zeilinga

Source: Sport24