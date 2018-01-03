3 January 2018

Nigeria: Another Notorious Kidnap Suspect Arrested

A day after an alleged notorious kidnapper was arrested in Jigawa State, a similar arrest has been announced in neighbouring Zamfara State.

Both states are in the North-west of Nigeria.

The Police in Zamfara said they have arrested a suspected kidnapper and cattle rustler, Musa Abdullahi a.k.a Gaugai.

The Zamfara Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Shehu, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists in Gusau on Wednesday.

He said the arrest was part of the command's sustained efforts to rid the state of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities.

"The suspect was arrested on January 1 by the anti-kidnapping squad of the command on Operation Sharar Daji around Kunkeli and Chabi villages in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

"One Ak47 Riffle with five rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspect," he said

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the suspect is believed to be one of the members of a kidnap gang terrorising the state who had been declared wanted by the police.

Mr. Shehu further said that the suspect was assisting the command to fish out other members of the gang.

"The suspect would be charged to court as soon as the command completes its investigation," the police spokesman added.

He urged members of the public to always report any suspicious persons or movement around them to the nearest security outpost.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the Jigawa arrest on Tuesday with the police saying the suspect was fond of killing his victims after receiving the ransom.

