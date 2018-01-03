Nigeria: Stop Media Trials On Suspects, INYA Tells Police

The Isoko National Youth Assembly (INYA) has called on the Delta State Commissioner for Police to expedite requisite legal actions on their murder and kidnap suspects and refrain from media trials.

The call according to INYA Director of Media and Strategy, Comr. Eniwake Orogun, is following on the heels of the parade of suspects by the force, in a way that portrays the suspects of guilt adding that amongst them was an Isoko youth leader.

INYA in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Strategy, Comr Eniwake Orogun, stated that as a legitimate youth group, they would not fail to rally behind any Isoko youth who is unjustly held or persecuted because they believe in the rule of the law.

"The infamous and widespread news of the arrest of one of Isoko's former youth leaders, Mr Anthony Ogbalor alias Dracula, over allegation of kidnapping and other sundry criminal issues is highly regrettable as youths of Isoko nation are generally peaceful and law abiding."

"We however call on the Nigerian Police to go beyond the media trial by expediting action on investigations and prosecution before a court of competent jurisdiction to ensure fair hearing and trial so as to allow the law to take it due course."

The group commended the Nigeria Police force, Delta state command for their efforts in ensuring a crime free yuletide celebration in Delta state and in Isoko Nation in particular, adding that there were no incidents of arm robbery, kidnapping and others throughout the period.

They, however, used the medium to call on all youths of Isoko extraction to remain peaceful as media parade of criminal suspects are rarely pronouncements of guilt.

"we urge every Isoko youth to remain crime free and extol the virtues of hard and productive work which by far rewards better than any form of vices." The statement added.