3 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Stop Media Trials On Suspects, INYA Tells Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Isoko National Youth Assembly (INYA) has called on the Delta State Commissioner for Police to expedite requisite legal actions on their murder and kidnap suspects and refrain from media trials.

The call according to INYA Director of Media and Strategy, Comr. Eniwake Orogun, is following on the heels of the parade of suspects by the force, in a way that portrays the suspects of guilt adding that amongst them was an Isoko youth leader.

INYA in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Strategy, Comr Eniwake Orogun, stated that as a legitimate youth group, they would not fail to rally behind any Isoko youth who is unjustly held or persecuted because they believe in the rule of the law.

"The infamous and widespread news of the arrest of one of Isoko's former youth leaders, Mr Anthony Ogbalor alias Dracula, over allegation of kidnapping and other sundry criminal issues is highly regrettable as youths of Isoko nation are generally peaceful and law abiding."

"We however call on the Nigerian Police to go beyond the media trial by expediting action on investigations and prosecution before a court of competent jurisdiction to ensure fair hearing and trial so as to allow the law to take it due course."

The group commended the Nigeria Police force, Delta state command for their efforts in ensuring a crime free yuletide celebration in Delta state and in Isoko Nation in particular, adding that there were no incidents of arm robbery, kidnapping and others throughout the period.

They, however, used the medium to call on all youths of Isoko extraction to remain peaceful as media parade of criminal suspects are rarely pronouncements of guilt.

"we urge every Isoko youth to remain crime free and extol the virtues of hard and productive work which by far rewards better than any form of vices." The statement added.

Nigeria

Nigerians Tell of Being Used As Slaves in Libya

The European Union (EU) is working with Libyan coastguards to reduce the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.