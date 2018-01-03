3 January 2018

Nigeria: Kaduna Police Pledge to Rescue Abducted Traditional Ruler Unharmed

The Kaduna State Police Command says it is making efforts to track the kidnappers of the Chief of Ikulu, Yohanna Kukah, who was abducted on Tuesday evening at his residence.

The command spokesman, Mukhtar Aliyu, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna on Wednesday that there has been no contact yet with the kidnappers.

"The kidnappers are yet to call for ransom, but we have deployed our patrol team and special unit to rescue the paramount ruler unhurt," he said.

Mr. Aliyu said the paramount ruler is a brother to Hassan Kuka, a bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese.

