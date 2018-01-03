Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap Southern Kaduna Traditional Ruler, Guard

Kaduna — The Paramount ruler of Ikulu in Zangon Kataf local government of Kaduna state, His Royal Highness, Yohanna Kukah has been kidnapped.

One of the traditional guards at the palace was said to have stepped in to prevent the gunmen from taking the traditional ruler away and in anger, the gunmen also picked him and the traditional ruler and drove away.

The kidnappers, as Daily Trust gathered, attacked the house at about 8:30pm and abducted the chief to an unknown destination, without demanding anything from the family, as the time of filing this report.

A junior brother to the chief, Mr. Samuel Kukah, who spoke on phone, said the gunmen, 20 in numbers, were fully armed.

"The gunmen stormed the house of my brother at about 8:30pm; they were 20 in numbers and were fully armed.

"Immediately they came to the house, they surrounded the chief who is making a call, tied his security guard in one of his cars and took the chief inside the house and asked him for money. They seized all his handsets and those belonging to his family members, collected his money and whisked him away without saying or demanding anything."

The traditional ruler is a younger brother to Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah.

It will be recalled that gunmen on Monday morning shot and killed a traditional ruler and his wife in a village in Sanga local government of Kaduna state.

The Kaduna state Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Mukhtar Hussain confirmed the incidence saying that they were alerted around 8:45pm.

"Unidentified kidnappers invaded the house of the chief in about 8:45 pm and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

"We have taken the necessary measure, our men are on surveillance in the area," ASP Hussain said.