South Africa: Zuma - John Ledwaba's Death a Great Loss to SA Theatre

President Jacob Zuma extended his condolences after the death of award winning South African playwright, director and theatre producer John Ledwaba.

"The theatre industry has suffered a great loss in the sad passing of Mr John Ledwaba. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the whole theatre industry. May his soul rest in peace," Zuma said in a statement from the Presidency.

Ledwaba's writing credits include Lona Basadi, Street Sisters, Black Dog - Injemyama, Township Boy and Jozi Jozi Guide.

As a performer, he graced stages in England, Sweden, Germany and Ireland to name but a few.

He was awarded the Standard Bank Young Artist Award in 1995 and opened the R150m Soweto Theatre complex

