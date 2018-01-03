South Africa: SA U19s Pleased With Preparations Ahead of World Cup

The South Africa under-19s have hit the ground running on the first day of their last camp ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Centre of Excellence in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The biennial tournament will see the youngsters battle it out against 15 other teams for championship rights in the 12th edition of the competition beginning on January 13, 2018.

Titleholders, West Indies, hosts, New Zealand and Kenya make up Group A along with South Africa.

SA U19 coach Lawrence Mahatlane is pleased to see that his players have maintained their fitness levels after the team went their separate ways at the end of the England and Namibia triangular series.

He believes that the team is well on the right track heading into the contest.

"One of the keys for us was to give the players and active rest over the last two weeks and I am very happy with where they are," he commented.

"A lot of the guys after the triangular series went on to play in the Coca-Cola Khaya Majola Week, while others played in senior provincial or franchise matches, so I'm happy with the amount of game time they've had and also the rest in between.

"Today was a long day, from a coaching point of view we tried to go through all our disciplines and processes and I'm very happy with where the guys are. I think all-round, just in terms of clear mind-set, what their game plans are and the fitness levels that they've managed to maintain, we are headed in the right direction as the World Cup approaches."

The team depart for the tournament this Thursday, January 4 on Emirates flight EK766 at 22:20.

Coca-Cola South Africa Under-19s ICC World Cup squad:

Raynard van Tonder (captian, Free State), Matthew Breetzke (Eastern Province), Jean du Plessis (South Western Districts), Jason Niemand (Border), Gerald Coetzee (Free State), Jade de Klerk (Eastern Province), Fraser Jones (KZN Inland), Wandile Makwetu (Gauteng), Andile Mogakane (KZN Coastal), Kgaudise Molefe (Gauteng), Thando Ntini (Western Province), Jiveshen Pillay (Northerns), Hermann Rolfes (Northerns), Kenan Smith (Eastern Province), Akhona Mnyaka (Border).

Management:

Lawrence Mahatlane (Head Coach), Wandile Gwavu (Assistant Coach), Chris van Noordwyk (Assistant Coach), Riaan Osman (Manager), Kyle Southgate (Performance Analyst), Lizahn Naude (Physiotherapist), Sipokazi Sokanyile (Media Liaison), Runeshan Moodley (Fitness Trainer), Robin Peterson (Technical Consultant), Maurice Aronstam (Mental Conditioning Coach).

