3 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Accused in Court On Charges of Possession of Explosives and Suspected Stolen Vehicles

On Thursday, 04 January 2018, a 29-year-old Tumisang Gama is expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates' Court for formal bail application hearing on charges of possession of explosive gels, business robbery, and two counts of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles.

The accused has already appeared twice in court since his arrest on Sunday, 24 December 2017. He was arrested after a thorough investigation that began on Sunday, 03 December 2017 after the police received and made a follow up on information that the accused was in possession of two vehicles (Ford Everest and GWM) that had what looked like bullet holes.

Despite evading the arrest on that day (Sunday, 03 December 2017), the police managed to find the said vehicles at the accused's place in Rustenburg East. As part of investigation, the police searched the accused's room and found explosive gels, security hand held communication radio, police bullet resistant vest, false vehicles registration number plates explosives and other items.

A further investigation and through efficient utilisation of resources, the accused was linked with business robbery committed in Rustenburg in the early hours of Sunday, 03 December 2017. He was also linked to the following cases:

- Two burglaries committed in November and December 2017 in Lethabong and Tlhabane respectively.

- Johannesburg Central car-hijacking committed in November 2017.

- Krugersdorp Theft of motor vehicle in September 2017.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane applauded all police officers involved in the arrest and linking of the accused to several serious cases. She said that linking of the suspect with the cases will serve as indication that the police will not hesitate to track criminals and ensure that they face the full might of the law.

