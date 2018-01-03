South Africa: Six Suspects Arrested During Crime Prevention Operations in Woodstock

press release

The Woodstock police embarked on various crime prevention operations yesterday, Tuesday 2018-01-02 between 08:00 and 14:00, which led to the arrests of six suspects and spot fines being issued to motorists.

The arrests are the result of scheduled Back to Basics Safer Festive Season crime prevention foot patrols, when officers monitored a group of men at a house situated in Station Road, Observatory. Police searched the premises and confiscated a plastic bag containing a substantial quantity of dagga. When officers searched one of the rooms, they recovered 18 laptops and various cellular telephones that were hidden in one of the cupboards. Three suspects were arrested on charges related to being in possession of dagga and possibly stolen property.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a fourth man, who was also at the house, was wanted for a robbery committed in Observatory a couple of weeks ago, and he was subsequently arrested.

During sporadic vehicle check points held in the precinct, 24 fines were issued to motorists in the amount of R20 500.

All the suspects are currently in police custody and are facing charges of possession of stolen property, dagga and drugs. They will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court, once charged.

A zero tolerance policy is being maintained against crime and criminals in the area.