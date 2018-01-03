3 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Nongoma SAPS Seek Missing Girl

Nongoma police would like to make an appeal to the members of the community regarding a missing child, Aneliswa Mavimbela, 19-months-old, from Bhanganomo area, Nongoma.

It is alleged on 30 December 2017, the children were playing inside the homestead when the grandmother fell asleep. When she woke up, she noticed that Aneliswa went missing and the child she was playing with just pointed down the road. She was last seen wearing a lime coloured dress and pink sandals.

An urgent appeal is made for anyone who has seen the child since her disappearance or who may know of her present whereabouts, to contact Warrant officer Mkhonza of Nongoma SAPS on 076 459 4255 or 035 836 1039 or our Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

