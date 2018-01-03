Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Recovering 'Very Fast'

DEPUTY prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has been moved from high care to a general ward and is recovering "very fast", said her husband Epaphras Ndaitwah yesterday.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was involved in a head-on-collision on 28 December 2017 between Oshivelo and Tsumeb, in Oshikoto region, that claimed the lives of two men aged 27 and 33.

Police have so far only released the identity of the 27-year-old deceased, Iiyagaya Sem Shafiishuna, who died instantly.

The 33-year-old passenger died on the way to the hospital. The Namibian could not reach the relatives of the deceased yesterday.

The deputy prime minister has been hospitalised at the Medi-Clinic Private Hospital in Windhoek.

Ndaitwah yesterday said that he wants to make it clear that the minister was never in the intensive care unit, but that she was in higher care under close observation.

"My wife was never in the ICU. She has been under high care," he said.

He added that all examinations have confirmed that she did not sustain any internal injuries and that the doctors were happy with her progress.

"I am very happy as a husband. The family is very happy. Who knows, maybe she will be discharged by the end of the week," Ndaitwah said.

According to police, following the accident, the deputy prime minister was rushed to the Tsumeb hospital and was then airlifted to Windhoek.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was travelling in a motorcade when the vehicle she was in collided with an Opel Corsa.

According to a police report, the deputy prime minister's driver was admitted to the Tsumeb State Hospital while her bodyguard and a 15-year-old passenger were unharmed.