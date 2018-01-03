3 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Umlazi SAPS Seek Missing Person

Umlazi SAPS is appealing to the members of the community for assistance with regards to locating a missing person, Nkosinathi Mbuso Shange (34) from Umlazi.

He was last seen at V Section by his brother on 29 December 2017 at 17:30. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket, blue and red short and black flip flops at the time when he disappeared.

We appeal to anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact Lieutenant Colonel Mkhize on 031 908 0040/031 908 0026. Our Crime Stop number can be contacted on 08600 10111.

