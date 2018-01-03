Namibia: To Be the Bridge

NAMIBIA has of late experienced an inspiring surge of entrepreneurs who want to be pioneers in successfully tackling the unemployment crisis in the country.

The Namibian met two such entrepreneurs recently, namely Jackson Ndemuongela and Petrus Thomas, the creators of Top Job Studio.

The basic aim of Top Job Studio is to facilitate job creation, with a strategy that incorporates both training and the placement of candidates with companies across the Namibian economy that are linked to Top Job Studio.

This initiative is targeted at unemployed Namibian youth, either graduates or recent school leavers who wish to acquire skills. In order for this "bridging" to take place, Top Job Studio has been accredited by three ministries, namely higher education, labour and youth. This will allow Top Job Studio to approach various educational partners that it has aligned with, and also to provide the job placement that candidates will need.

Thomas and Ndemoungela are friends since childhood and both are entrepreneurs.

They will be unveiling and launching Top Job Studio this year.