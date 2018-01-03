Namibia Selects CHAN Squad

Brave Warriors head coach Ricardo Mannetti today named his final 23-man squad for the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) which takes place from 12 January to 4 February in Morocco.

Namibia face Ivory Coast on 14 January, Uganda four days later and Zambia on 22 January during the group phase. The top two teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals.

In the team are: Edward Maova, Charles Uirab, Lodyt Kazapua, Ferdinand Karongee, Tiberius Lombard, Charles Hambira, Edmund Kambanda, Dynamo Fredericks, Hendrick Somaeb, Petrus Shitembi (pictured), Benyamin Nenkavu, Ronald Ketjijere, Emilio Martin, Absalom Iimbondi, Roger Katjiteo, Kleopas Useb, Vitapi Ngaruka, Panduleni Nekundi, Junias Theophilus, Riaan Hanamub, Oswaldo Xamseb, Itamunua Keimuine and Himeezembi Hengombe.