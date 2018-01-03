Namibia: Swapo Councillor Dies

SWAPO councillor and member of Parliament Rosa Kavara died yesterday at the Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek. She was 59.

Her death was confirmed on the National Council's official Facebook page yesterday.

Kavara, who served as the Rundu West rural constituency councillor reportedly suffered a severe stroke.

"It is with great sadness that the National Council announces the passing of one of its members of Parliament Hon. Rosa Kunyanda Kavara today in Windhoek. May her soul rest in eternal peace," the page reads.

Kavara was born on 22 February 1958 in Kavango and has been a member of the Swapo Party since 1998.

She was also a member of the fourth National Council for Kavango West region from 2010 to 2015.