Namibia: Salvador's 'Everything' a Pleasant Start to the Year

LAST year didn't end off on a good note regarding album reviews, but thankfully 2018 is the complete opposite

With a melodic voice, R&B sounds and local flavour, Salvador gives listeners a pleasant surprise on his 10-track album 'Everything'.

Kicking off the album, 'You're Classic' is a catchy love song which, with its drums and kicks, makes it suitable to play in nightclubs.

'Sideline' featuring Yorhinuz Biko is noticeably slower, but still remains an enjoyable song although some of the synthetic sounds make it slightly disappointing.

Salvador displays his ability to adapt as he features different artists and incorporates a mixture of sounds that still work to his advantage as he doesn't get lost behind the instrumentals or features.

Track three 'Don't Ever Sleep or Slumber' alongside Araffath and Tautiko is testament to this. With a reggae feel to it, this song will put you in a good mood and make you want to lay back and sip on a cold one. With a message of prosperity, this is the best track to start the year off with.

Salvador shows off his vocal range on the title track by pulling off an amazing falsetto. This track has a West-African sound while retaining its R&B aesthetic.

'Lay It Down' and 'Speculate' direct the album back towards its classical R&B ambience.

Salvador's combination of elements and different genres on 'Everything' show off who he is as an artist.

The second last song, 'My Baby Yoh', proves this. A dancehall/R&B mash up, this song might just be one of my favourites on the album. A drawback, however, is the heavy accent Salvador puts on, which isn't heard anywhere else on the album.

Overall, 'Everything' is an exciting treat for the ear. Salvador is certainly an artist with potential which should be worked on and crafted to perfection. A plus for his genre would be more heartfelt songs and a deeper theme which takes the listeners on a musical journey.

Despite its entertaining elements, 'Everything' lacks a certain x-factor and the songs aren't very memorable. I'm looking forward to what the artist has to offer in the future.

