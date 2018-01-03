South Africa: Protesters Block Soweto Road Over Storm Damage

A group of protesters gathered in Protea Glen in Soweto, on Wednesday to demand help after their homes were damaged during a recent storm.

"They are blocking the road. They are burning tyres and [putting] pipes [in] the road," Captain Kay Makhubele told News24.

The N12 was blocked as well as Impala Road.

Makhubele said there were less than 100 protesters and they were scattered across the area. No violence was reported and police were on the scene, intervening.

"Their problem is the issue of the houses that were damaged by the storm. They want to speak to the authorities," said Makhubele.

Heavy storms on Saturday afternoon left two people dead in Lenasia.

Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe reported that between 30 and 40 houses in the Protea Glen and Braam Fisher areas in Soweto were found to have been among the worst affected areas.

The City of Johannesburg has announced interim plans to deal with the damage.

