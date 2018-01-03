3 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Protesters Block Soweto Road Over Storm Damage

Tagged:

Related Topics

A group of protesters gathered in Protea Glen in Soweto, on Wednesday to demand help after their homes were damaged during a recent storm.

"They are blocking the road. They are burning tyres and [putting] pipes [in] the road," Captain Kay Makhubele told News24.

The N12 was blocked as well as Impala Road.

Makhubele said there were less than 100 protesters and they were scattered across the area. No violence was reported and police were on the scene, intervening.

"Their problem is the issue of the houses that were damaged by the storm. They want to speak to the authorities," said Makhubele.

Heavy storms on Saturday afternoon left two people dead in Lenasia.

Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe reported that between 30 and 40 houses in the Protea Glen and Braam Fisher areas in Soweto were found to have been among the worst affected areas.

The City of Johannesburg has announced interim plans to deal with the damage.

Source: News24

South Africa

Rethinking Agriculture in South Africa - Constraints and Opportunities

PLAAS at the University of the Western Cape organised a very valuable and successful conference on Rethinking… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.