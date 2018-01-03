Cameroon: Commonwealth Games - Preparations Hot Up

Cameroon will take part in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, from April 4 to 15, 2018. Ahead of this important event preparations have reached fever pitch in the country. A preparatory meeting took place at the conference room of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education in Yaounde on Thursday December 28, 2017.

Invited to the meeting were officials of the National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSC) and heads of sports federations concerned with the preparations of the Games. Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt, called on stakeholders to work hand in-gloves to ensure an honourable participation of team Cameroon at the Commonwealth Games.

He stressed the need to put aside unnecessary conflicts and rather follow instructions from the Prime Minister and ensure adequate preparation of athletes ahead of the games. Minister Bidoung Mkpatt stressed the need for Cameroonian athletes to perform better in the Commonwealth Games than in the Francophonie Games.

The President of the CNOSC, Kalkaba Malboum expressed the willingness of the CNOSC to work in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education in order to save the image of Cameroon. The objective of the meeting was to seek ways of readjusting participation conditions of Cameroon in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The different stakeholders took turns to present the state of preparedness in their domains of competences. The Head of Missions for Team Cameroon for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Victor Agbor Nso said the accreditation process has already been completed for the sports delegation and dignitaries. A total of 24 athletes will represent Cameroon in six sports disciplines in Gold Coast, Australia. They are athletics, basketball (men), badminton, boxing, weightlifting and wrestling.

The president of the Cameroon Boxing Federation, Betrand Mendouga said last Thursday's meeting will give a new impetus in the preparation of the boxers. He assured that if the athletes are well they make the country proud in Australia.

The Secretary General of the Cameroon Athletics Federation Kouh Koteh like the other heads of federations assured the Minister that preparations are already going on their federations and what is left is more support to ensure adequate training of the athletes so as to have the best result. Cameroon's best performance in the Commonwealth Games was at 2002 in Manchester where they finished seventh with 10 (ten) gold medals.