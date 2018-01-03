Liberia: 123 Students Graduate With Computer, Entrepreneurship Skills

Monrovia — Guinii Creek United Development Association, Inc., (GUCDA), in collaboration with MichComp Technologies, Inc. (MC-TECH), graduated 132 students, upon completion of a four-month intensive Youth Empowerment through Computer & Entrepreneurship Skills Training, sponsored by the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) and Exxon Mobil.

NOCAL, through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, called for proposals from non-government organizations in the country, during which time GUCDA submitted a proposal to provide underprivileged young people in Montserrado County, with computer and entrepreneurship skills.

GUCDA was selected by NOCAL to implement the youth empowerment through computer & entrepreneurship skills training program for disadvantaged youths in electoral district 17, Montserrado County.

The training was intended to empower disadvantaged young people with Computer and Entrepreneurship skills, enabling them to be self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to the post-war development of the country.

The training is also intended to empower young people with the requisite digital learning materials and skills to boost their innovative and creative skills.

Some of the students, in an interview by this newspaper, said they were happy for the training because it has equipped them for the 21st Century digital world.

They further said that the training will make them to fit and contribute to the growth and development of the country.

Faith Gerring, one of the beneficiaries, stated that she had dreamed of becoming a tech entrepreneur after high school, but had no means of getting started, but this training sponsored by NOCAL has set her up on the right path to fulfilling her dreams, she also said, "when I came across the advert fort this training, I took advantage of it and fully participated, today I'm proud that I have completed the training and I now have computer and entrepreneurial skills, that I can use to start my own internet café and desktop publishing business".

Ms. Gerring expressed her profound thanks and appreciation to NOCAL & Exxon Mobil, for sponsoring this training program, she also expressed her satisfaction and appreciation for the way in which MichComp Technology and GUCDA implemented the training.

Ms. Gerring said in her closing remarks that she intends to own a business, which she will use to empower disadvantage young women and girls in Liberia.

Daniel Ross another beneficiary commended NOCAL & MichComp Tech, for the training as it is a boast to his education and career path. Ross said the training was impactful adding that he will also impact the knowledge taken from the training to youngsters in his community.

GUCDA in collaboration with MC-Tech, requested young people to submit application for the training program, over 420 young people applied amongst which 172 were selected as beneficiaries of the program.

The training was co-implemented by MichComp Technology, Inc., a duly organized ICT company that integrates computer education in high schools across the Country.

MichComp Technology, Inc., Manager, Mr. Fayiah, said that the need for establishing MC-Tech is to savage the computer knowledge deficit and gap experiencing by school going kids in Liberia.

He stated further that research conducted by his company reveals that 8 out of 10 high school graduates in Liberia, lack basic computer knowledge and operation skills, the research also reveals that between 40-60% of college students in Liberia lack the basic computer knowledge and operational skills.

Various research and questioners fill out by employers established that basic computer knowledge and operational skills are valuable to any profession and these skills are necessary requirements for any employment in the formal education sector.

Mr. Fayiah said that, his Company is committed to the creation of a better tomorrow built by enthusiastic young men and women with a share vision of making Liberia and Africa a better place for all, nurturing an environment of excellence; innovation and continuous learning to enable Liberian kids attain their full potential. Mr. Fayiah said that the vision of his company is to transform individuals and communities by providing world class ICT education complemented by secretarial and entrepreneurial skills for school going children in Liberia.

This training is part of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL)'s Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), initiatives to empower young people in the Country. Speaking on behalf of NOCAL, Mr. Ambulai Mamey, said that NOCAL remains committed to building the capacity of Liberian students and youths.

"We have a corporate social responsibility to build the capacity of young and inspiring students so that they can be part of society building," he stated.