Liberia: Court Drops Charge of Misapplication of Entrusted Property Against Cooper

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice has cleared former Presidential Candidate, MacDella Cooper of the Misapplication of Entrusted Property charge brought against her.

According to the court documents obtained by this paper, Prosecution in the case Nolli Posequoi (dropped charges) due to lack of sufficient evidences.

According to the Monrovia City Court, the Prosecutor has the right to re-file when the need arises.

Recently, Madam Cooper was sued by the DE BAMU Women Skills Training Empowerment Inc. for Misapplication of Entrusted Property. But Defendant Cooper denied all charges brought against her by the group during the trial.

Recently, the Republic of Liberia and thru the private prosecutrix appeared before the Judge of the Monrovia City Court and complained upon oath and say that Macdella Cooper the defendant on May 7, 2006, received an article of Incorporation and certificate of accreditation as well as skills training proposal along with few brochures of the organization value at US$35,000.00 belonging to DE BAMU Women Skill Training Empowerment.

According to court records, these documents were to be given back to the organization along with the funding solicited in December 2007.

Private Prosecutrix further avers and says that the defendant having received said document she criminally, unlawfully, wickedly and intentionally concealed said documents and has failed and refused to give back said document thereby deprived the organization thereof.

