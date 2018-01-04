Nigeria: Ambode Welcomes 17 First Babies of the Year

As part of her first activities of the year 2018, the Wife of the Lagos state Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode has welcomed 17 first babies of the year with gift items at the Ikorodu, Gbagada and Island maternity hospitals in Lagos.

At the exercise, which was organised by the Office of the Wife of the Governor and the Ministry of Health, Mrs Ambode noted that newborns of the year were divine gifts from God and indication of blessing to Lagos state and Nigeria as a whole.

"Every year comes with hope that the year will be full of accomplishments, and that it will be better than the one before. We hope that the coming months will bring to fruition our earnest expectations and achievement of our heart desires. Interestingly, these are the series of hope that comes with the birth of a new baby. The arrival of a new born generally symbolises passing the baton to the next generation . In our culture , a new baby is a messenger of hope indicating good fortune for the family and society" she said.

She said that the present administration has made heavy investments in primary healthcare to eliminate maternal and infant mortality, adding that the only way to appreciate the government's effort is by putting those facilities to good use.

She said : "I'm aware that this administration makes health issues, especially maternal and infant health a top priority. As part of our own efforts, the health sector has been provided with high dependency units, neo-natal care units and other medical equipment and resources to enhance the quality of maternal and child care services, we are poised to do more this year".

The first lady urged nursing mothers to take postnatal services seriously as it mattered greatly to the good health of the new born, as she advised them to pay attention to their own health.

"I wish to emphasise that post natal care of the baby is just as important as the antenatal. Therefore, mothers must take all necessary steps to ensure the well-being and good health of their babies. These include strict obedience of instructions of the medical personnel, as well as good care and attention to themselves" she said.

On his part, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, expressed his joy welcoming and celebrating with the first baby of the year, particularly appreciated the overwhelming support of Governor's Wife who according to him as over the years shown her passion for health and well-being of all Lagosians, especially the mother and child.

"For us in the Ministry of Health, the first baby of the year is a symbolic event. As a state, this is the very first activity of the government every year. Its significance is demonstrated by the priority it is given with the visit of the wife of our Governor and the many important dignitaries, We make it a duty to be here to rejoice with our mothers on the birth of their children and that in itself speaks volumes" he said.

Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Hon. Olusegun Olulade who took active part in the visitation exercise, stressed that the commitment of the government to total eradication of maternal and infant mortality , adding that the entire health care delivery chain is a top priority.