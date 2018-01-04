3 January 2018

Zimbabwe: 2018 a Year of Credible, Free, Fair Polls - Mnangagwa

2018 will be "a year of progress" in which Zimbabwe will hold "credible, free and fair elections," president Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

Mnangagwa said this in his New Year's address posted in the state media in which he promised to be a "listening and responsive president".

He said, "New Year will undoubtedly have immense opportunities and its full share of challenges. But if we remain united as one people, nothing is insurmountable. Let us resolve to collectively work hard for the betterment of our country.

"Let us strive more than ever before to be united in all our endeavours."

Mnangagwa, as is becoming his custom, also quoted the scriptures: "For it is indeed good and pleasant when God's people live together in unity and harmony." (Psalms 133v1).

He added, "2018 shall be the year of all Zimbabweans. 2018 shall be the year of progress. 2018 shall be the year of credible, free and fair elections."

The president said government will continue to "work tirelessly to create a peaceful and stable political and social-economic environment which will enable us to be a prosperous nation and to realise our full potential."

"As we enter into the New Year, I commit to continue to being a listening and responsive President. I urge you fellow Zimbabweans to engage with Government, its institutions and agencies for more transparent, just, accountable and responsive governance.

Indeed no one person or institution has a monopoly of ideas. Let us equally commit to honesty, transparency, accountability and discipline to ensure accelerated national development and progress," he said.

"Collectively we can build a new democratic and prosperous Zimbabwe."

