4 January 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Africa: Nominees, Legends Flock Accra for the Award Gala

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Egypt's Mohamed Salah, Senegal's Sadio Mane and Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The capital of Ghana, Accra is abuzz and bracing up for unarguably the biggest football gathering of the New Year, Aiteo/CAF Awards 2017.

The Awards Gala that will see the decoration of players, officials and administrators for their achievement in 2017 is scheduled for this evening at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Stakeholders of the game are looking forward to the event as nominees and legends flock the Ghanaian capital for the much awaited event. It is also the first time that all past winners have been invited to the grand occasion.

All the living 15 previous winners, including Nigeria's Nwankwo Kanu, Emmanuel Amuneke and Victor Ikpeba are expected to turn up at the Accra International Conference Centre.

They will be joined by Liberia's President-elect George Oppong Weah (who is the only African to have won the World Player of the Year title, and did a treble by also winning the European Player of the Year award in the same 1995), former Black Stars' Captain Abedi 'Pele' Ayew (winner of the maiden award in 1992), four-time winners Yaya Toure and Samuel Eto'o Fils, two-time winners Didier Drogba and El-Hadji Diouf, and Frederic Kanoute, Patrick Mboma, Mustapha Hadji, Emmanuel Adebayor, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Riyad Mahrez.

Only Cote d'Ivoire, with Drogba's double and Toure's quadruple, have taken more titles than Nigeria.

It is also the first time ever, football fans and the general public have been presented with the opportunity to have a say in the selection process for the African Player of the Year and Africa's Finest XI.

Public voting opened on the CAF website on Sunday, December 24, 2017. The outcome will be tallied with results from the earlier phases of the selection process for the contenders.

The list of invitees is not only limited to previous winners, but also to other players and officials whose contribution towards the progress of African football cannot be overlooked.

More on This

26 Years of CAF Awards

The annual CAF Awards enters its 26th edition this year and the Awards Gala will take place in the Ghanaian capital,… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.