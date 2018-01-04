Nigeria: 2019 - Buhari Will Seek Second Term - Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari will run for re-election in 2019, his Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said.

The minister said this yesterday while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with the president.

Shittu said though Buhari had not yet made his mind but he had so far done well and he should re-contest.

He said: "It goes without saying, I mean if you have a child who goes to primary school and does well, proceeds to secondary school, does well, and you keep asking is he going to university? It goes without saying.

"By the grace of God, we his (Buhari's) ardent supporters who appreciate his worth on behalf of millions of Nigerians would urge him to re-contest.

"I know he has not made up his mind, but I can say that some of us can assist him in making up his mind so that Nigeria can continue to enjoy stability and progress in our land."

Shittu stated that the South-west zonal office of the Buhari/Osinbajo campaign organization would be commissioned on January 20.

He said he had also appointed a national chairman of the Board of Trustees of Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group whose identity he did not disclose. He added that he had informed Buhari about that.

Asked whether the campaign for 2019 has started, Shittu said: "Every day since he came into office, all his activities are geared towards letting Nigerians know that they have a saviour, a rescuer; somebody who is committed to providing relief for Nigerians in all respects.

"In the area of fighting corruption, insurgency, whether in the northeast or the Niger Delta, in the area of repairing the economy and providing jobs and providing social stability in the society, you will agree with me that today, but for Buhari, Boko Haram would have invaded even Lagos."

In recent times President Buhari's associates and senior party men have made comments that suggest the president will run for re-election in 2019.

Some even said Buhari would have the option of first refusal, meaning if he decides to run he would be nominated unopposed at the convention for primary election.

However, that view had been opposed by the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu who said the ruling party's candidate would emerge in an open contest.

Also, former chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, had said at the end of a meeting of the south west APC governors, ministers and other stakeholders that any party member could contest since president Buhari had not announced he would seek re-election.

Since then governors, including Nasir El-Rufa'i of Kaduna State, had said APC state governors had lined up behind President Buhari's candidature. "This is Buhari's era" El-Rufai told State House reporters in November.

Last month Daily Trust reported that 14 APC governors were angry for not being invited to two meetings organised by Amaechi and el-Rufai.

The meetings held at the Abuja residence of Amaechi in October and December. "Even though the meetings were initially billed as 'political consultation', they were actually meant to extract a pledge of allegiance to President Buhari to emerge as APC's candidate," the report read.

On Tuesday, a national daily reported that Rotimi Amaechi, minister of Transportation, had been reappointed as the director-general of Buhari's campaign in 2015.

The paper said Amaechi had been issued with a letter of appointment for next year's election and would make an official announcement on it "anytime soon".

David Iyiofor, spokesman of the minister, declined comment when asked by Daily Trust to respond on the report.

Shittu: I'll succeed Ajimobi

In September, the Minister of Communications himself said he would succeed Abiola Ajimobi as governor of Oyo State in 2019.

Adebayo Shittu announced this to reporters in Ibadan after a meeting with members of APC from Egbeda Local Government Area and Ajorosun Local Council Development Area of the state.

The minister said he would take over from Ajimobi to improve on the good work already started by the governor.

Shittu said he is the most experienced of all the aspirants, having held several public offices and learnt politics from late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

"I was a member of the state House of Assembly in 1979 and two-time Commissioner in the state. I have also contested the governorship seat in the state twice before I became a minister.

"These are experiences you cannot buy. Oyo is advanced and sophisticated to be handled by inexperienced administrators," he said.