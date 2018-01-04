Nigeria: 'Dilapidated Buildings Pose a Threat to Pupils'

Ibadan — The Oyo State government took steps in the past to improve the standard of education at the primary and secondary school levels because several factors were said to have caused students poor performance.

Improving the sector, according to the Commissioner for Education in the state, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela, required creating conducive environment for learning, employing quality teachers as well as provision of equipped libraries and laboratory equipment.

The commissioner pointed out that effort to improve education gathered momentum in 2011.

The state government had in a bid to give a facelift to school buildings issued an order for the demolition of obsolete and decaying structures that posed a threat to students and teachers.

Findings, according to Olowofela, showed that many schools structures constructed in the 50s were dilapidated and needed replacement.

He noted that old structures abandoned in many schools provided hideouts for criminal elements "which is bad for the image of the education sector in the state."

The government recently approved N2 billion for the renovation of 100 schools and established 10 model schools in the state.

"Essentially we are demolishing the old structures to give our schools a new face. Most of the schools were constructed in the 50s and they are now hideouts for criminals which are not too good for the image of our schools.

"If you recall, the state government recently approved N2 billion to renovate 100 schools, including 10 new model schools in the state. If you are doing all these, there is need for you to pull down the old structures and give schools a new look," he said.

Meanwhile, construction of two model schools, Islamic High School, Basorun and Oba Akinbiyi School II in Mokola area of the state are at advanced stages.

An educationist in the state, Dr. Sope Adebayo, described the renovation of old structures as a good development, and urged the state government to also pay more attention to payment of salaries.

He said though there was need for a clean and serene environment for learning but the welfare of teachers was more important than beautification of schools.

"Over the years, I have been advocating for improved welfare for teachers but it is unfortunate that many of our leaders are not serious about it. It is good for them to renovate schools but it is not as good as caring for teachers.

"When you are well fed, you will be able to dish out the best materials for your students," he noted.

However, when our correspondent visited some of the schools in the state, it was noticed that the state government has not started replacing the demolished structures.