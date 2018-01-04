4 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Falcons' Ikidi Rated 32nd Best World Footballer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gowon Akpodonor

Super Falcons of Nigeria and Piteå IF of Sweden defender, Faith Ikidi has been named in the Top 100 Female footballers of 2017 by VAVEL UK.

Ikidi played a key role in Super Falcons success at the 2016 African Women Nations Cup in Cameroun, where the Florence Omagbemi-led team defeated the host nation, Lionesses of Cameroun, 1-0 in the final.

Before the AWC in Cameroun, past handlers of the Falcons had ignored Ikedi. She last featured for the Falcons at the 2011 edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Germany, where Nigeria recorded one victory against Canada in the city of Dresden, their first and only victory since USA '99 World Cup.

But US-based Coach Omagbemi decided to include her in the defence line up to the AWC in Cameroun, a decision that yielded dividend as the former Bayelsa Queens defender provided adequate cover for goalkeeper Alaba Jonathan throughout the duration of the championship. She even scored Nigeria's first goal against the Harambee Starlets of Kenya in the 4-0 victory in the team's last group match at the hilltop Omisport Stadium in Limbe.

Ikidi is ranked 32nd on the latest list of best footballers in the World, according to a report by allnigeriansoccer.com yesterday.

"Over the years, the Swedish Damallsvenskan has been home to a number of great centrebacks and Faith Ikidi is up there with the best of them, and this season she has arguable been one of the best, if not the best defender in Sweden," the website wrote on Ikidi.

"One of the first names on the team-sheet, Ikidi played every second for Piteå this season and was key in PIF's defensive rigidity, the Northern most team in Damallsvenskan boasting the fewest goals conceded over the course of the year."

Nominated as the best defender at the Swedish Football Awards, Ikidi eventually lost out to Swedish international, Jessica Samuelsson.

Nigeria

Nationwide Blackout Persists As System Collapses Twice in 24 Hours

The nationwide blackout continued Wednesday after efforts by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to restore… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.